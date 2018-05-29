Two labourers critically injured in Gujranwala roof collapse

GUJRANWALA: Two labourers were critically injured when a roof of an under-construction hotel situated near Gondalanwala Chowk of Gujranwala collapsed on Monday-Tuesday midnight.

Police and rescue teams rushed the scene soon after getting the information of the incident, retrieved the trapped injured persons, including Amjad and Asif, from the rubble and shifted them to Civil Hospital, Gujranwala.

The police arrested two persons, including the supervisor of the hotel, and kicked off the investigation.