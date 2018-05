FAISALABAD: Two people died in a collision between a speeding truck and a car here on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said that a recklessly driven speeding truck and a speeding car collided in Jaranawala area of Faisalabad.

Both car riders died on the spot in the accident and the truck driver escaped the scene.

The bodies were shifted to hospital for postmortem.

The police impounded both vehicles and after registering a case against the truck driver at large started efforts for his arrest.