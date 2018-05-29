﻿﻿ Twitter: People react to man being hauled off in chains by policewomen | Pakistan Today

Twitter: People react to man being hauled off in chains by policewomen

30 seconds ago BY Web Desk

After a video went viral on social media showing a man beating his daughter, the chief minister’s (CM) Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) acted against the man and ensured that the man was arrested and taken to court by female police officers (ironically).

SRU tweeted a picture of the man being taken away by the policewomen and it went viral! 

Here is how people reacted to it: 

Arsalan failed to see the irony and presented his critique that everyone was waiting for: 

Abbas Nasir called Arsalan out and said: 

Amir called this “selective” justice and displayed a ‘beautiful’ patriarchal thought process: 

Once again, Arsalan tells us how ‘absurd’ the whole thing is: 

Marvi can’t believe someone thinks white collar crime is worse than “torturing” women:

“GENDER EQUALITY WORKS BOTH WAYS”:

And finally, one on calling a spade a spade:



Related posts

Top