Twitter: People react to man being hauled off in chains by policewomen

After a video went viral on social media showing a man beating his daughter, the chief minister’s (CM) Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) acted against the man and ensured that the man was arrested and taken to court by female police officers (ironically).

SRU tweeted a picture of the man being taken away by the policewomen and it went viral!

The culprit who abused a girl has been taken to court by female police officers. This is an example for those who think they can abuse women and get away with it. No more. #Punjab will never let that slide. #WomenProtectionBill pic.twitter.com/iWno6ZN63j — Chief Minister’s SRU (@smucmo) May 28, 2018

Here is how people reacted to it:

Arsalan failed to see the irony and presented his critique that everyone was waiting for:

So tomorrow if a girl beats her husband or abuses a man , four men will take her in custody ?!? What’s wrong with you ? — Arsalan Ilyas (@ArsalanMIlyas) May 28, 2018

Abbas Nasir called Arsalan out and said:

What´s wrong with you? Violence against women is a reality unlike your pointless hypothetical example. — Abbas Nasir (@abbasnasir59) May 28, 2018

Amir called this “selective” justice and displayed a ‘beautiful’ patriarchal thought process:

This is happening to him just because he is poor and have no power to gather 2-400 ppl to make fuss. You might think that this is great but actually it’s just sad:( selective justice. Wake up — Amir Maqbool Ahmed (@amirm_ahmed) May 28, 2018

Once again, Arsalan tells us how ‘absurd’ the whole thing is:

Sir selective or not ! Im not a jury or a judge but I do know what happened to Ayan Ali , Ateeqa Odooh , Meera Jee and above all Maryam Nawaz Sharif the allegations on them were far severe then mere harassment yet did you see anyone of the above mentioned in chains being hauled ? — Arsalan Ilyas (@ArsalanMIlyas) May 28, 2018

Marvi can’t believe someone thinks white collar crime is worse than “torturing” women:

So you see white collar crime as “much severe” than torturing women and physical assault? Just wow. — Marvi Sirmed (@marvisirmed) May 28, 2018

“GENDER EQUALITY WORKS BOTH WAYS”:

By the way , adultery , smuggling and looting a nations wealth is harmless to you ? What this man allegedly did is WRONG ! No one is justifying it but this is prejudice that a man is in chains while women get special treatment, again I reiterate GENDER EQUALITY WORKS BOTH WAYS ! — Arsalan Ilyas (@ArsalanMIlyas) May 28, 2018

And finally, one on calling a spade a spade: