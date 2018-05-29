Temperatures to rise up to 45°C as Karachi is hit by another heatwave spell

KARACHI: Karachiites should prepare themselves for yet another heatwave from Tuesday, which will engulf the metropolis for three days as temperatures soar above 40°C again.

The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) in its weather alert warned the residents that the maximum temperature may soar up to 45°C today, and it will continue to hover around 41-45°C during the next two days.

The latest bout of the heat is attributed to a halt in the sea breeze, which is likely to remain cut off till Thursday.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain between the range of 40 to 44 °C owing to change in the direction of the cooler and humid sea breeze.

Source: Pakistan Meteorological Department

Earlier, the city faced an extended heatwave as the mercury routinely touched 44°C for four to five days. The scorching weather forced the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi to postpone the examinations last week.

In the face of the latest heatwave, the board has now changed the timings of examinations from May 29 to June 13. Exams for Arts Group (Regular and Private) will now start at 8:30 am.

The PMD has adviced the residents to take precautions to avoid a heatstroke and stay hydrated throughout.