Taxi driver ‘strangled to death’

ISLAMABAD: A taxi driver that had gone missing earlier was found dead in Islamabad.

The family of the victim staged a protest demonstration against police in light of the incident and blocked the Islamabad Expressway for at least five hours.

Manzoor Hussain, brother of the deceased, had filed a complaint with the police on May 26 that his brother, the deceased taxi driver, had gone missing on May 25.

Hussain alleged that his brother had been kidnapped.

The body of the deceased, Riasat Hussain, was shifted to a hospital where it was identified and initial medical reports claimed that he had been strangled to death.

Police registered a murder case after which Riasat’s family halted their protest.