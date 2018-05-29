Sharjeel Memon receives High Performance Award by govt

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former provincial information minister and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sharjeel Memon on Tuesday received High-Performance Award by Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani for “working hard with honesty” during his party’s five-year tenure.

The lawmaker is currently facing a trial related to misappropriation in contracts for government advertisements in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) court.

He was arrested in October last year by the federal anti-graft watchdog officials from outside the Sindh High Court (SHC) after his interim bail plea was revoked.

The bureau had booked him and 11 others, including the former provincial information secretary, other officials of the information department and heads of different advertisement agencies for allegedly embezzling Rs5.77 billion.

The money was embezzled purportedly while awarding contracts to seven advertising agencies to run awareness campaigns from 2013 to 2015.

He is currently facing the trial while being on a bail.