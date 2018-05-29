Saleem Baig appointed PEMRA chairman

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday appointed Principal Information Officer Saleem Baig as the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) chairman, Pakistan Today has learnt.

Baig is being appointed after Absar Alam, who was removed by Lahore High Court (LHC) in December 2017, when Justice Shahid Kareem declared Absar’s appointment notification as null and void and ordered the government to appoint a new PEMRA chief within next 30 days.

PEMRA lawyers had also sought more time to submit details of Alam’s appointment but the court rejected the appeal.

In May, the six-member search committee, tasked to fulfil the vacant slot of PEMRA chairman, conducted interviews under the chairmanship of Sartaj Aziz, it was learnt.

Sources told Pakistan Today that around 171 applications were received for the post of PEMRA chairman, however, the ministry only shortlisted 61 candidates, including principal information officer (PIO) Muhammad Saleem Baig, Senate Secretary Amjad Pervez, former Radio Pakistan director general Sheraz Latif and PEMRA General Manager Sardar Irfan.

The Supreme Court had instructed the government to establish a search committee that will recommend names for the slot of PEMRA chairman.

The government had recommended that Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb will head the committee but on the court’s instructions, her name was excluded.