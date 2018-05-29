Rao Anwar runs multi-billion criminal empire, claims Naqeebullah’s father

Muhammad Khan, the father of the deceased Naqeebullah Khan, has sent a letter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal pertaining to alleged money laundering by suspended senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rao Anwar, Pakistan Today has learnt.

The letter stated that the suspended SSP is “notorious” and is well known for “illegal activities”.

The letter also alleged that according to the summary of police encounters, 444 people have been murdered during Anwar’s tenure as Malir SSP in fake encounters.

The letter claimed that “The salary of Rao Anwar as SSP was Rs113,772 as on April 2018” while he made “74 trips to Dubai since 2012” which is “incomprehensible with the stated salary”.

The numerous trips made by Anwar to Dubai also hint towards his alleged involvement in money laundering, according to the letter.

Earlier, Anwar’s house has been declared as a sub-jail prompting people around the country and Naqeebullah’s family to condemn the action.