Rabbani seeks clarification over ECP secretary’s remarks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani on Tuesday sought a clarification regarding remarks over the upcoming general elections by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) secretary.

On May 28, ECP Secretary Babar Yaqoob told the Senate, “We think that an effort will be made at an international level to sabotage the elections but it would not be appropriate to give the details here.” The statement was made in front of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Interior.

In open letters to Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Sherry Rehman, Rabbani said that such a statement from the ECP casts doubt on holding elections within 60 days as mandated by Article 224 of the constitution.

“It also has serious and far-reaching consequences and repercussions as the secretary has referred to an international conspiracy,” the letter read.

Rabbani further asked the chairman and the opposition leader to persuade the government to summon a session of the Senate.

“Yaqoob should be summoned to a committee of the whole of the Senate, proceedings of which may be held in-camera so the secretary can enlighten the committee on this international conspiracy,” Rabbani added.