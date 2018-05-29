PPP seeks ‘sword’ symbol from ECP ahead of general elections

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) applied to get ‘sword’ as the party’s symbol ahead of the upcoming general elections.

The PPP had previously contested the 1970 and 1977 general elections with a ‘sword’ symbol but the party had been contesting with an ‘arrow’ symbol ever since.

PPP Secretary-General Nayyar Bukhari was due to present his party’s case in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ‘sword’ symbol was left out from the ECP’s list of approved symbols after the 1977 general elections when General (R) Ziaul Haq imposed martial law.