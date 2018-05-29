Khattak, Shehbaz remain top contributors to education sector

—Murad’s performance remains satisfactory while Zehri fails to introduce changes in education sector

ISLAMABAD: The chief ministers of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab have made great contributions to the cause of education in the last five years, as they have heavily invested in the education sector, at least in their respective constituencies.

During the last five years, upward trends in school infrastructure scores have been witnessed in the home districts of the three out-going chief ministers (CM), including KP CM Pervez Khattak, Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah.

On the other hand, a downward trend in school infrastructure scores had been witnessed in the home constituency of Balochistan CM Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri during the last five years.

According to five-year data obtained by Pakistan Today, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM outclassed all his counterparts in the school infrastructure scores and brought about revolutionary changes in the education sector in his home constituency.

The data was provided by Alif Ailaan, a nonprofit organisation working in the field of education in Pakistan since 2013, which includes analysis of the performance of the chief ministers in their respective constituencies during the last five years.

The primary school infrastructure score is a quantitative measure based on the availability of certain facilities like water, electricity and toilets, and the overall condition of the schools.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Pervez Khattak – PK-13 Nowshera-II)

Before the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed a government in KP, no previous provincial government had ever given such close attention to the education sector, as the PTI did during its first-ever government. This could be judged from the remarkable change that took place in the chief minister’s home constituency.

In 2012, electricity was available in around 8.2 per cent of primary schools in Pervez Khattak’s constituency, but during the last five-year, a drastic improvement had been witnessed as the facility was made available in 98 per cent of schools.

Similarly, drinking water facility was available in 23.8 per cent schools that improved to 98 per cent in the last five years.

The data further showed that toilet facility was available in 42.7 per cent in his home constituency, but now the facility was available in 98 per cent of schools.

Moreover, despite the precarious security situation in the province, only 26.2 per cent of schools in CM Khattak’s constituency had a boundary wall in 2012, which had currently improved to 98 per cent.

The data also showed that five years ago, around 11.7 per cent buildings of schools were declared satisfactory, which had risen to 81 per cent at present.

Punjab (Mian Shehbaz Sharif – PP-159 Lahore-XXXIII)

The situation of CM Shehbaz’s home constituency had always been satisfactory since he was elected the chief minister of Punjab thrice. It merits mention here that Shehbaz has been ruling the province for the last 10 years.

The data showed that during the last five years, he improved the infrastructure of primary schools of his constituency. In 2012, electricity was available in 81 per cent schools in CM Shehbaz’s constituency but at the end of his current tenure, the facility was available in 97 per cent of schools.

Similarly, an improvement in the provision of drinking water facility could also be seen as the facility was available in 92 per cent schools in 2012, but now it was available in 97 per cent of schools.

Moreover, in 2012, around 93 per cent schools were without proper toilet facility and the condition had improved considerably in the last five years by touching 97 per cent.

The data showed that around 96 per cent of schools in Shehbaz’s constituency had a boundary wall, which was 92 per cent five years ago. A slight improvement in the condition of school buildings was also seen, as 70 per cent buildings were satisfactory in 2012, which was now 65 per cent.

Sindh (Syed Murad Ali Shah – PS-73 Jamshoro-Cum-Dadu (Old Dadu III)

Though Murad Ali Shah did not remain CM for five years, his party had been ruling Sindh since long. During his two years in government, he somehow succeeded in bringing positive changes in connection with education activities in his home constituency.

The data showed that in 2012, electricity was available in 31 per cent of schools, but at present, the facility was available in 62 per cent of institutes.

Similarly, clean drinking water facility was available in 43 per cent of institutes, but now it was available in 61 per cent of schools.

Toilet facility was available in 72 per cent of schools, but now 75 per cent of schools in CM Murad’s constituency have the facility.

Moreover, a slight improvement had also been witnessed in the boundary wall category, as earlier 82 per cent of schools had the facility, but now 83 per cent schools had a proper boundary wall. Similarly, considerable improvement had been witnessed in terms of school infrastructure, as 12 per cent of school buildings were marked satisfactory in 2012, which climbed to 48 per cent in the last five years.

Balochistan (Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri – PB-33 Khuzdar-I)

Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zehri remained Balochistan CM for two years, but he miserably failed to bring any improvement in the state of education in his own constituency.

In 2012, electricity was available in 14 per cent of schools, which had currently declined to 8 per cent only.

Similarly, clean drinking water facility was available in 71 per cent of schools, but at the end of the current government’s tenure, around 60 per cent of schools in his constituency had this facility.

The data showed that around 21 per cent of schools had proper toilet facility five years ago, but presently only 19 per cent of schools had toilets.

Moreover, a slight improvement had been witnessed in the area of schools with proper boundary walls, as about 41 per cent of schools have the facility at present, which was 30 per cent in 2012. Meanwhile, the condition of school buildings had undergone improvements, as 14 per cent school buildings were marked satisfactory while around 31 per cent of school buildings were considered satisfactory.