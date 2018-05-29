Peace committee member injured in Bajaur bomb blast

PESHAWAR: Malik Amanullah, a member of the peace committee in Bajaur Agency, was targeted in a remote control bomb attack on Tuesday in Chahar Mang area of Tehsil Nagoi.

According to sources, Amanullah was severely injured in the explosion and was immediately transferred to the Agency Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

Security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and began a search operation.

In March, the residence of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Akhunzada Chattan came under missile attack in the agency.

Officials had confirmed that the PPP provincial president was present in the house when it came under attack. However, no casualties were reported.

Political administration in Bajaur and Mohmand Agencies with the help of Charsadda police officials have revised security arrangement at all entry and exit points.