P&D minister directs administration to remain prepared for Monsoon flooding

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Planning and Development and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Floods Malik Nadeem Kamran on Tuesday directed all district administrations to remain fully vigilant in the wake of any possible urban flooding during the Monsoon season.

Speaking on the occasion, he also thanked all Cabinet Committee Members and Deputy Commissioners for their cooperation and assistance in dealing, managing and resolving all the issues during the previous

Chairing the Third Cabinet Committee Meeting on Pre-Monsoon/Flood Arrangements 2018 at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday, Nadeem Kamran reviewed pre-flood arrangements by different provincial departments to combat any possible threat of

Senior Member Board of Revenue Muhammad Aslam Kamboh said on the occasion that urban flooding is a sensitive issue and all drains in the cities are designed for sewerage, and not for rainwater. Therefore,

all deputy commissioners must ensure that the drains are clear before the start of the season. He directed all Wasa and municipal committees in districts to ensure that no canal is used for drainage

He said that during the flood season, we have to face water supply and chlorination issue, hence need of the hour is to check the status of all water filtration plants as

Provincial Disaster Management Authority Director General (DG) Mudassar Waheed Malik told the meeting that the PDMA Punjab is in close contact with all the relevant departments and deputy commissioners to complete pre-monsoon/flood arrangements and in this regard, many initiatives have been taken as a preparedness activity to cater any untoward

Chief Meteorologist Muhammad Riaz briefed the meeting about the weather situation and said that there are no chances of any flood in pre-monsoon season. However, dust-storms are expected in the month of June and July.

He further said that according to satellite imagery, there are clouds in the extreme north and some light activity is expected in Rawalpindi division

in the next 24-36

Secretaries of different provincial departments and high officials of departments concerned attended the meeting in Civil Secretariat, while Deputy Commissioners and high officials of concerned departments participated in the meeting from their respective districts through a video link.