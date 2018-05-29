Parliamentarians denounce attack on Ahmedi worship place in Sialkot

ISLAMABAD: The parliamentarians on Tuesday denounced the attack on Ahmedi worship place in Sialkot, saying the rights of minority communities should be protected.

On Thursday, a mob— allegedly comprising members of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TRLY) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)— in connivance with the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and police officials attacked an Ahmedi place of worship and a sacred site in Sialkot.

During the session, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Member National Assembly (MNA) Asiya Nasir, condemning the incident, said that the non-Muslims are equal citizens of Pakistan.

Expressing surprise at the decrease in population of non-Muslims in the recent census, she demanded an increase in the seats of non-Muslims in the parliament.

Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Shazia Marri also “strongly” condemned the Sialkot attack.

Meanwhile, the parliamentarians both from treasury and opposition lauded the services rendered by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi for the smooth running of the House in last five years and consensus passage of FATA reforms act.