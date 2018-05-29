Opp terms move in NA to increase president’s salary as ‘illogical’

ISLAMABAD: The opposition protested in the National Assembly on Monday over the government’s move to introduce a bill that will nearly double the president’s salary and termed it as ‘unnecessary and illogical.’

According to a local media report, the bill was introduced by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sheikh Aftab Ahmed soon after failing to give a satisfactory reply to a call attention notice regarding ‘the non-payment of salaries of temporary teachers of Islamabad model colleges and schools.’

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Rashid Godil objected to the government’s move to introduce the bill and said, “We respect the office of the president. But already we are spending billions on the Presidency. Why does he need a salary raise?”

The MQM MNA regretted that on the one hand, the minister was unable to give any commitment regarding the payment of salaries to the teachers and on the other hand, he was quick in moving the bill to increase the president’s salary.

Godil also suggested that the president’s salary should be fixed equivalent to a Grade-22 officer.

Furthermore, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Dr Shireen Mazari while condemning the government’s move said that it was ‘shameful’ that the government was increasing the salary of the president at a time when the teachers had been suffering due to non-payment of salaries.

Similarly, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sahibzada Tariqullah termed this bill as ‘unnecessary.’

It is pertinent to mention that the president’s salary was last revised in December 2004 at Rs80,000 and then it was increased to Rs133,333 in the last federal budget.

The sitting of the assembly was once again adjourned by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq due to lack of quorum.

Earlier, it was stated that the bill suggested an increase in the president’s salary to Rs846,550 from the existing pay of Rs133,333.