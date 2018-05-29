NSC meeting mulls over security, border issues

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) held a meeting on Thursday during which they discussed the country’s security situation, border issues and other pressing matters, according to a local news channel.

Additionally, the top civilian and military leadership reviewed and contemplated the implementation of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) reforms, the situation at the eastern and western borders, operations that were undertaken to dismantle terrorists and were later given a briefing on the progress on the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) demands.

“Pakistan is likely to share the steps implemented to eliminate terrorism in the FATF meeting expected to be held next month,” reported the news source.

Furthermore, the hullabaloo surrounding controversial book The Spy Chronicles: RAW, ISI and the Illusion of Peace, which has been co-authored by former chief of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen (r) Asad Durrani also came under discussion.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor released a statement via Twitter, saying that a serving lieutenant general would preside over a formal court of inquiry to investigate the issue in detail.

Following ousted premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani’s outcry regarding the book, Durrani who served the Pakistani intelligence agency from August 1990 to March 1992 was summoned to the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) for an explanation on the whole matter on May 28.

The two political figures had raised their concerns about the book, terming its co-authoring along a former chief of Indian intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) AS Dulat, suspicious.

“It is shocking that on one hand Pakistan and India relations are at an all-time low and on the other hand, former spy chiefs of both the countries are teaming up to write a book,” Rabbani had commented.