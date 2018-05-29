Nawaz facing trials of ‘greedy’ children: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday claimed that ousted prime minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif is facing cases due to his children’s “greed”, adding that his daughter Maryam Nawaz has submitted 22 fake property deeds in the court.

“She is not in court because of Nawaz, but Nawaz is in court because of her. His children kept Rs300 billion in foreign accounts and it is their greed that has brought him to court,” the PTI spokesperson told a local news channel while taking a jibe at Maryam Nawaz’s press conference earlier during the day.

“His [Nawaz’s] children crossed all limits of gathering money which is why the whole family is facing trials today,” he continued.

In an apparent jibe at Maryam Nawaz’s press conference earlier in the day, during which she had lamented that she was ‘dragged’ into the Avenfield reference to coerce her father into giving in, Fawad said, “Maryam is being made to appear before the court because she and her father embezzled money from the national exchequer.

“Maryam is a habitual liar and has no difficulty in lying,” he said and added, “First, she claimed that she has no properties in London or Pakistan and then she later admitted to being the owner of property worth over Rs1.25 billion.”

“If the Supreme Court (SC) had applied the same laws that are applied to a common man then she would be facing a seven-year jail term for submitting fake deeds,” Fawad complained.

Earlier, daughter of the three-time prime minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) said that although her name was not mentioned in the verdict presented on April 2016, she was later incriminated by a joint investigation team (JIT) that had been formed “through WhatsApp calls”.

“Despite not figuring anywhere in the SC judgment dated April 20, 2017, the reason I was dragged into the case has its origin in ‘will teach a lesson’ mindset that has threatened, harassed and victimised those who refuse to accept the excesses, those who had the courage to stand up to injustice and those who have dared to question the rotten, entrenched practice of bringing elected prime ministers to their knees, on one pretext or the other, be it religion, corruption or even ‘ghaddari’,” Maryam told the media.

Further lamenting on the number of times she has had to appear in court, she said, “I know why I am being kept away from my mother who is suffering from cancer and I also know that in Pakistan’s 70-year history no woman has ever appeared before the court these many times. My only fault is that I am Nawaz Sharif’s daughter. My only fault is that I, like other brave women of this country, stand firmly with my father. My only fault is that I think my father is right.”

“I have appeared before the court more than 70 times and the case is still going on,” she observed.