NA passes 189 bills in five-year tenure

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has passed a total 189 bills during the last five years tenure besides passing 136 Act of Parliament.

According to data, the government introduced 124 bills while 204 private members bills were laid during the said period.

As many as 11 bills were passed during first parliamentary year 2013-14, eight bills in 2nd parliamentary year 2014-15, 50 bills in 2015-16, 57 bills in 2016-17 and 63 bills in 2017-18.

Some of the important bills passed during the last five years included The Constitution (Thirty-first Amendment) Act, 2018 formally known as FATA merger bill, the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (Amendment) Act, 2018, The Evening Courts Act, 2018, the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Act, 2018, The Transgender Persons (Protection and Rights) Act, 2018, the Supreme Court and High Court (Extension of Jurisdiction to Federally Administered Tribal Areas) Bill, 2018, the Constitution (Amendment) Act, 2017, the Elections (Amendment) Act, 2017, the Right of Access to Information Act, 2017, the Elections Act, 2017.

Similarly, the Companies Act, 2017, the Alternative Dispute Resolution Act, 2017, the Representation of the People Act, 2017, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Act, 2017, the Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Act, 2017, the Pakistan Commissions of Inquiry Bill, 2017, the Constitution (Twenty-Eight Amendment) Act, 2017, the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 2017, the Hindu Marriage Act, 2016, the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Act, 2016, the Constitution (Twenty Second Amendment) Act, 2016, the Constitution (Twenty-first Amendment) Act, 2015, the Protection of Pakistan Act, 2014 and the Protection of Pakistan Act, 2014 bills were also passed during the said period.

Meanwhile, as many as eight bills were also passed by the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) during the last five years and the bills included the Gas (Theft Control and Recovery) Act, 2016, the Civil Servants (Amendment Act, 2016, the Emigration (Amendment Act, 2016, the Privatization Commission (Amendment) Act, 2016, the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (Conversion) Act, 2016, the Criminal Law (Amendment)(Offences in the name or pretext of honour) Act, 2016, the Criminal Law (Amendment) (Offence Relating to Rape) Act, 2016 and the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act, 2018.