NA lauds establishment of Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution congratulating National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and parliamentarians for establishing a task force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The resolution was moved by Information Minister and Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Chairperson Marriyum Aurangzeb. The resolution pointed out that Pakistan’s parliament was the first one which established the SDGs secretariat to ensure the implementation of development goals.

The resolution recommended making Parliamentary Task Force on SDGs a permanent feature of future parliament, besides establishing such secretariat at the provincial level.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said it was heartening to note that a secretariat had been established in Parliament House for taking action on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).