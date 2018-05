KARACHI: Aneesa, a 28-year-old mother of two, was allegedly murdered by her husband for seeking khula.

Mohammad Raheel, the 35-year-old husband, allegedly stabbed Aneesa inside their home when he learnt of his wife’s plans.

Police arrested Raheel and recovered the murder weapon, a knife.

The couple had married in 2010 and in 2016, when Aneesa had first gone to court seeking a divorce, family elders persuaded the couple to reconcile, according to police.