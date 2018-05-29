MMA constitutes parliamentary board for awarding tickets to aspiring candidates

PESHAWAR: Mutahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), an association of religious parties, on Tuesday announced constitution of the parliamentary board for awarding tickets to candidates aspiring to contest 2018 general election from MMA platform.

According to a press statement issued here, MMA will finalize names of its candidates till June 5, next.

The parliamentary board of MMA will be jointly headed by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, chief of JUI (F) and Liaqat Baluch of JI.

In the parliamentary board, leaders of all the member political parties of MMA have been given representation.

The other members of the board included Senator Siraj-ul-Haq, Professor Sajid Mir, Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi and Pir Ejaz Ahmad Hashmi.

The central parliamentary board will take decision while taking a review of recommendations made by the district and provincial boards.

The MMA will also be made seat adjustments with other political parties and alliances formed for contesting general election, adds the press statement.

A meeting of the Supreme Council of the coalition has been called for taking decision regarding alliance with other political parties besides finalization of names of candidates.

The MMA will also reserve five percent quota for female candidates in allocation of general seats, the statement continued.