Keep PML-N’s achievements in mind when voting, PM urges

ABBOTTABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday urged people to keep the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) achievements in mind when they vote in the general elections later this year.

The PM expressed these views while addressing a ceremony after visiting Havelian-Thakot motorway project in Havelian. The motorway starts from Havelian and passes through Abbottabad, Mansehra, Shinkiari, before terminating at Thakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Underscoring the PML-N’s role in development projects such as the motorway, the prime minister said the party contributed more to Pakistan’s progress over the past five years than other governments who ruled during the 65 years before it.

“The connectivity projects given by the PML-N government will usher a new era of development in the country,” he said, adding, “the day is not far when all the motorway projects from Gwadar and Khunjerab will come to completion which will significantly reduce the travel time.”

On the Havelian-Thakot motorway project, he said it will be completed at a cost of 142 billion rupees.

Criticising policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the prime minister said 100-day plan of Imran Khan is nothing more than a dream.

He reiterated that the next elections would be held on July 25, 2018, as per schedule.

He also announced the establishment of Hazara Electric Supply Company on the occasion.