ISI officials escape attack, two guards injured

A vehicle of the country’s top spy agency came under attack in Chumkani near Peshawar Northern Bypass which left two guards seriously injured on Tuesday.

“Around 7:30 pm a vehicle of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) was on its way when two bike riders opened fire at it,” SSP Operations Javed Iqbal said.

He also said that the vehicle was bullet-proof but two guards sitting on the back of it were injured who were later shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

The terrorists armed with an AK-47 escaped unchallenged from the crime scene.

A large number of policemen cordoned off the area and an investigation is still underway.

Earlier today, a Sikh rights activist and leader Sardar Charanjit Singh was gunned down inside his general store in Scheme Chowk area on the outskirt of the city.