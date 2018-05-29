Is Priyanka Chopra dating Nick Jonas?

Well, well this is definitely not something we saw coming!

Recent pictures of Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra spending time with Nick Jonas have emerged on the internet sparking rumours that the two are a thing. The duo was spotted enjoying a baseball game.

Do we stan priyanka chopra and nick jonas being at the same game? We definitely stan. pic.twitter.com/oSLbmt1iKE — rinad (@legendpriyanka) May 27, 2018

Sometime later, Priyanka and Nick were spotted holidaying and partying on a yacht with a few of their famous friends like Wilmer Valderrama and Chord Overstreet, celebrating Memorial Day in the USA.

Priyanka has generally remained tight-lipped on her relationship status and has never spoken about her private life. She was last rumoured to be in a serious relationship with Shah Rukh Khan. However, these rumours were said to be baseless.

According to reports, the two first met last year at the MET gala and posed for a few pictures in their Ralph Lauren ensembles.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on May 1, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

Priyanka recently attended the wedding of her close friend, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex after which she went to Bangladesh with UNICEF to visit the Rohingya refugees.

While we have confirmation on this alleged romance as yet, we’re waiting to find out what exactly this is.