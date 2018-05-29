Indian actor Irrfan Khan, Malala spotted at Lord’s during PakvsEng Test

Indian movie actor Irrfan Khan was spotted at Lord’s cricket ground during Pakistan versus England Test match.

Cricket analyst and sports journalist Zainab Abbas tweeted the photo of Irrfan Khan writing, “Pic shared by @ Furqan013 – there’s actor Irfan Khan enjoying the match at Lord’s # ENGvPAK”

Pic shared by @Furqan013 – there’s actor Irfan Khan enjoying the match at Lord’s #ENGvPAK pic.twitter.com/iUpdXamxeX — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) May 27, 2018



After being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, last March, Irrfan is currently undergoing treatment in the UK and hopes to recover soon so that he can go back to “making films.”

Further, Pakistan’s Nobel winner and rights activist Malala also watched the Test match at Lord’s. “A beautiful day at Lord’s cricket ground watching PakVsEng test match. Congratulations to Pakistan team on their spectacular victory”.