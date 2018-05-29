IHC annuls delimitation of constituencies in eight districts

Court asks ECP to reconduct exercise in Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Jhelum, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, Lower Dir and Batgram

ISLAMABAD: The delimitation of constituencies in eight districts by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has been declared null and void by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for violating the relevant laws.

In a decision announced on Tuesday that pertained to at least 40 pleas, the court asked the ECP to reconduct the eight districts that include Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Jhang, Jhelum, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, Lower Dir and Batgram.

A total of 108 petitions against delimitations are lodged with the court, most of which are pending.

The plea filed in the court had argued the ECP flouted standard procedures in the delimitation of the constituencies. The verdict, read by Justice Aamir Farooq, ruled the ECP should have followed the same rules for proportion of population it followed in other constituencies while delimiting constituencies in these eight districts.

The ECP has been under fire from all quarters over controversy surrounding the delimitation of constituencies. A National Assembly committee pertaining to delimitation had recommended constituting a federal inquiry commission to investigate the delimitation of constituencies by ECP.

In a meeting last month, the NA body had pointed out that the rules have been violated while making delimitation of constituencies.