Iftar dinner held in church

SUKKUR: An iftar dinner was organised by the Rawadari Tehreek in the Saint Xavier Church.

Muslim guests including maulana Mir Mohammed Qureshi along with other Hindu and Christian guests attended the dinner.

The maulana and father Waris Emanuel delivered a speech for the guests pertaining to interfaith harmony.

The two speakers said that everyone on earth should be treated equally.

Rawadari Tehreek chief Deedar Mirani said that terrorists and extremists had no religion and they exploited sectarian and communal divisions between people.