Govt, Opp fail to reach consensus on caretaker CM for KP

PESHAWAR: The government and opposition failed to build up consensus on a suitable person for the office of caretaker chief minister to run affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) till the upcoming general elections.

Former provincial minister and Awami National Party (ANP) Secretary General Sardar Hussain Babak has held both Pervez Khattak and Maulana Lutafur Rahman responsible for the dead lock as instead of a competent and impartial decision, they made attempts to please favourites.

The hours long meeting between outgoing Chief Minister Pervez Khattak and opposition leader Maulana Lutafur Rahman at Speaker House Peshawar concluded without any results late on Monday night. Beside speaker Asad Qaisar, the meeting was also attended by ex-provincial ministers Muhammad Atif Khan and Shah Farman.

At the very outset of the meeting, Pervez Khattak had informed opposition leader Maulana Lutafur Rahman about Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) leaderships’ decision of rejecting the nomination of Manzoor Afridi for the office of caretaker chief minister. In this respect, he proposed names of former senior civil bureaucrats like Shakeel Afridi, Sahibzada Mohammad Saeed, Sang-e-Marjan Khan, Ghulam Dastgir and others.

But Maulana Lutafur Rahman reportedly insisted on his proposal for Manzoor Afridi, a billionaire from Bara, Khyber Agency. Pervez Khattak, however, denied that option from being exercised.

Though both Khattak and Lutafur Rahman in their meeting on May 26 agreed on the nomination of Manzoor Afridi as caretaker chief Minister, ANP’s Sardar Hussain Babak during an Assembly session on May 27 made objections on the nomination.

He questioned Manzoor Afridi’s suitability for the office and said that “there are reports regarding heavy payment made by Manzoor to both opposition leader and chief minister as well”.

He was later supported by leaders of other opposition parties and former information minister Shah Farman assured that Manzoor Afridi will not be on the list of nominees for the office.

However, in light of reservations by different opposition parties as well as by some of PTI stalwarts, Imran Khan also rejected nomination of Manzoor Afridi.

After getting approval from leader of the house, Pervez Khattak and opposition leader Maulana Lutafur Rahman, Manzoor Afridi along with cousin Senator Ayub Afridi held a meeting with Imran Khan at Bani Gala, Islamabad.

Manzoor Afridi is himself associated with Maulana Fazalur Rahman’s Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (JUI-F). His cousin Ayub Afridi was recently elected as a senator on a PTI ticket. His second cousin, Mirza Afridi was elected as a senator on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) ticket. His nephew Javed Afridi is the owner of the Pakistan Super League franchise Peshawar Zalmay and another cousin is associated with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Sardar Hussain Babak of ANP through a press statement on Tuesday said that Justice (Retd) Nasarul Mulk’s selection for the office of caretaker prime minister confirms that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with competent and non partisan leaders.