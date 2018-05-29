Flyover not yet complete with govt’s tenure end in sight

SIALKOT: The Shehbaz Sharif Flyover has not yet been completed as the second five-year term of the current Punjab government ends, a local media outlet reported on Monday.

With barely a week to go before the current government departs, the project manager has said that the project will be completed by June 30.

Former federal minister Khawaja Asif visited the site on Sunday for inspections and complained about the delay in construction. However, Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif is scheduled to inaugurate the flyover within the following days.

At an estimated cost of Rs960 million, construction for the project started in May last year with scheduled completion by December 31, 2017. A number of delays since then have prevented inauguration.

Schools and offices were located along the Kashmir Road, causing severe traffic jams which frustrated local residents.

Khwaja Asif was promised by Project Manager Abdul Nasir that work on the project would be completed by June 30.