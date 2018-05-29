Father ‘strangles’ daughter to death for ‘honour’

KARACHI: In a case pertaining to the ‘honour’ killing of a woman, a judicial magistrate remanded the suspect in police custody.

Nisar Ahmed had allegedly strangled his daughter, Iqra, to death for marrying out of her own free will.

The investigating officer (IO) apprised the court that Iqra had married Ramzan out of her own free will and this had enraged Nisar, her father.

The IO also claimed that Nisar had confessed to his crime during the interrogation and that police had recovered the murder weapon.