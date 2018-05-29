ECP allots electoral symbols to 77 political parties

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday allotted electoral symbols to at least 77 political parties.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has been allotted ‘Bat’ as its electoral symbol, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has been given ‘Tiger’, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) ‘Kite’, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ‘Sword’, while Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) has been allotted ‘Book’.

The National Party and Balochistan National Movement had both sought ‘Saw’ as their symbol, however it has been granted to National Party.

‘Tractor’ symbol was allotted to Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) while Pakistan Kissan Ittehad was given ‘Plough’ as its symbol.

The symbol of ‘Bull’ was designated to Pakistan Muttahida Ulema and Mashaikh Council, ‘Human Hand’ to Pakistan Awam League, ‘Pen and Ink’ to Awami Muslim League, ‘Lantern’ to Awami National Party.