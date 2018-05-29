Durrani book controversy: Nawaz Sharif seeks probe against other ex-military officials

PML-N supremo says no point in investigating just one person but Musharraf, Shahid Aziz should also be investigated

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that there is no point in investigating just one person but former president General (r) Pervez Musharraf and former Chief of General Staff (CGS) Shahid Aziz should also be investigated.

Nawaz Sharif was referring to initiation of probe by the Pakistan Army against former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt General (r) Asad Durrani and after his candid views on various matters of regional and global concern in a book, that he co-authored with former India’s Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Amarjit Singh Dulat, came under intense public scrutiny in Pakistan.

Speaking to journalists outside the accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against him, Nawaz remarked that Asad Durrani wrote the book but Pervez Musharraf and Shahid Aziz also gave statements.

A national inquiry commission should be formed after an advisory meeting to go into depth of the issue, said the deposed premier. “Asad Durrani has made important statements in the book.”

On Monday, the former spy chief appeared before Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) to explain his position under the light of the military’s code of conduct as the “book states many facts that do not reflect the reality and might be considered as a violation of the code of conduct”.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, wrote on Twitter that a formal Court of Inquiry headed by a serving lieutenant general had been ordered to probe the matter in detail.

Durrani’s summoning to the GHQ came after former premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani voiced their reservations over the book.

‘NASIRUL MULK AN EXEMPLARY PERSONALITY’:

Speaking about the appointment of Justice (r) Nasirul Mulk as a caretaker prime minister, Nawaz hailed the decision, saying that he has an exemplary personality.

On Monday, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and opposition reached consensus over the name of former chief justice of Pakistan Nasirul Mulk as the caretaker prime minister.

The announcement was made by Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah at a press conference following a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Nawaz further shared that lives of politicians have been put in danger after taking security away from them. “If an accident occurs then who will be responsible for it,” he questioned.