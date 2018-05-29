CM visits North Waziristan to express solidarity with Pak army

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited Miranshah area of North Waziristan to express solidarity with the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army.

He visited the Pak-Afghan border area as well as the 7th Division Headquarters where he was briefed by GOC Maj Gen Azhar Abbasi about the management of the international border and its fencing. He also laid a floral wreath at the monument of the martyrs and offered Fateha for the departed souls. The chief minister paid rich tributes to the martyrs and visited Katoon and the Younis Khan Sports Complex as well.

Speaking at the occasion, Shehbaz said the fencing of Pak-Afghan border had helped to overcome terrorism and the Punjab government had extended its support for the fencing in the past and would continue to do it in the future as well.

“The history of most daring examples of success in war against terrorism has been written with the blood of our brave sons,” he said and added that there was no other example of such great sacrifices in the history of the world and the historic efforts put forth by the Pak Army would never be forgotten by the nation.

“In fact, the role of Pak Army will be written with golden words for overcoming the menace of terrorism from the beloved motherland,” said Shehbaz. The brave officers and soldiers had written stories of success with their precious blood he said and added that the entire nation was standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces of the country.

The chief minister also said the success of operation Raddul Fasad after Zarbe Azb was the victory of the entire country.

Senator Mushahid Hussain, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Ameer Muqam and Punjab government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan also accompanied Chief Minister Shehbaz.