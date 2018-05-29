China asks Pakistan, India to handle Kashmir properly

BEIJING: Commenting on India’s protest to Pakistan against issuance of the Gilgit-Baltistan Order, China on Tuesday said that the Kashmir issue was a legacy issue between Pakistan and India and should be properly handled by the two countries through dialogue and consultation.

“First of all, I will like to say that the Kashmir issue is a legacy issue between Pakistan and India and should be properly handled by the two countries through dialogue and consultation,” Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson Hua Chunying said during her regular press briefing held here.

Pakistan government has already categorically rejected India’s protest against the Gilgit-Baltistan Order and its claim over Indian occupied State of Jammu Kashmir as an ‘integral part’ of India. When asked to respond that the move was aimed at advancing the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project through the region, she said, “China has taken note of relevant reports.”

Hua said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a framework for a long-term cooperation between China and Pakistan and it aimed to help improve local infrastructure and promote local economic and social development. “We have repeatedly stressed that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a framework for cooperation between China and Pakistan focused on long-term cooperation in various fields. It aims to help improve local infrastructure and livelihoods and promote local economic and social development,” she added.

The spokesperson remarked the cooperation on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor would not affect China’s position on the Kashmir issue. A spokesperson of Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry recently remarked that as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan has always taken steps consistent with UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu Kashmir dispute and the latest measure is no exception, as its aim is to further empower the people of Gilgit Baltistan.