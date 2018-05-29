Bodies of teenage girl, youth recovered from house in Multan, two suspects held

MULTAN: The police recovered bullet-riddled bodies of a teenage girl and a youth from a house here on Tuesday. Police arrested father and brother of the girl.

Police said that on a tip-off, it recovered bodies of a teenage girl and a youth shot dead from close range and lying in a pool of blood from a house located in Band Bosan area of Multan.

The bodies were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan for postmortem.

The police arrested the father and brother of the girl over dual murder charges and after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.