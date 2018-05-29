BHC takes up petition challenging delimitation of constituencies

QUETTA: A division bench of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) took up a petition challenging the delimitation of constituencies in Balochistan and decided to hear it on regular basis, reported a local English newspaper.

The bench is comprised of Justice Abdullah Baloch and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

The petition was filed by Abdul Majeed Achakzai, member of Balochistan Assembly from Pakhtunkhwa Mili Awami Party, MNA Sardar Kamal Khan, MPA Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Naseer Ahmed Shahwani, Senator Saifullah Magsi and others.