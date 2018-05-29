Balochistan CM seeks probe against high court judge for misbehaving with staff

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Binzenjo has lodged a complaint with Balochistan High Court (BHC) Chief Justice Muhammad Noor Miskanzai, seeking an investigation into waywardness of BHC Justice Kamran Mullakhel for misbehaving with three senior officers of the chief minister’s office, including the principal secretary.

According to a letter dated May 26, CM Bizenjo stated that the chief minister’s office received a telephone call on May 17 at around 12 pm from the Balochistan High Court to convey that Justice Kamran Mullakhel has summoned Principal Secretary to the CM Hafiz Abdul Basit, Additional Secretary Lal Jan Jaffar and PS to Chief Minister Babar Khan to meet the judge in person in his chamber on an “urgent basis”.

The chief minister said that the officers rushed to the high court and reached the chamber of the judge within 20 to 30 minutes. However, when the officers reached the premises, they were informed that the additional chief secretary had also been called for the said meeting which was underway.

The officers were kept waiting outside the chamber of the judge for half-an-hour and once called inside, the judge misbehaved with all the three officers, expressing his anger on the alleged exclusion of a development scheme of the widening of the road in his neighbourhood.

The officers told Justice Mullakhel that neither they were aware of any such development scheme nor had they excluded it from the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP). However, CM Bizenjo contended that despite their clarification, the judge kept on expressing anger and used inappropriate language about the chief minister and his alleged “affiliation with intelligence agencies”.

The judge also threatened the officers with serious consequences in view of their prolonged posting in chief minister’s secretariat. The officers, however, were shocked but didn’t respond to the judge’s accusations.

Bizenjo said that there was no doubt that the judge was an honorable member of the judiciary but pointed out that such a conduct was against the judicial discipline and reflected a personal grudge of the judge against the office of the chief minister and its officials, and requested the BHC chief justice to conduct a deeper probe into the matter.