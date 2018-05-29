4.4 magnitude earthquake causes panic in KP

PESHAWAR: An earthquake of mild intensity jolted districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Tuesday-Wednesday midnight but no causalities or property damages were reported.

According to the geological wing of PMD (Pakistan Meteorological Department), tremors measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale were felt in Peshawar, Swat and various other districts of the province.

People of the areas were asleep at the time but woke up and vacated their homes in panic.

The epicentre of the quake was stated to be in the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan, 80 kilometres beneath the earth’s crust.