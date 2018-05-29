14-year-old killed in crossfire between cops and suspects

LAHORE: A 14-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday in cross firing between Dolphin Force personnel and some armed suspects in Shadbagh area.

The deceased, identified as Atif, suffered a gunshot wound and died on the spot.

A closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident showed that two Dolphin Force personnel on a motorbike were chasing suspects in a car. It was further noted that one of the personnel was seen firing at the suspects’ car.

The footage further showed the 14-year-old was standing at the corner of the road along with a few other men filling bottles from a water cooler and then suddenly falling to the ground.

According to media reports, the teenager’s family placed his body on Ring Road, refusing to bury him until justice was served.

Meanwhile, police officer Nadeem Khokhar told reporters that the suspects had been arrested following the chase.

It was further reported that the detained suspects belonged to Sheikhupura, Chiniot and Lahore.