Under-trial prisoner shot dead in Lahore district court

LAHORE: An under-trial prisoner was shot dead on Monday in a Lahore district court when unidentified men attacked him.

The police reported that the prisoner identified as Aslam died on the spot.

It was further stated that the victim was targeted when policemen were escorting him from bakshi khana (a court’s lock-up) to a prisoners’ van after producing him in the court.

The police were asked to submit a report on the incident after Lahore Session Judge Abid Hussain Qureshi took notice of the incident.

He also directed the police officials to arrest the attackers immediately.

This is not the first time there has been a firing incident in the district court. Earlier, in December 2017, two people were killed and three others injured in a firing incident in the premises of a district court in Sheikhupura.

Police reported that two armed motorcyclists sprayed bullets at their opponents in the jurisdiction of a district court in Sheikhupura.

Similarly, in another incident last year, a woman was killed and five others were injured when armed motorcyclists had opened indiscriminate fire on a car carrying court-goers.