Special branch cop shot dead in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Unidentified armed men gunned down a cop of Special Branch here on Monday and escaped the scene.

According to details, unknown armed motorcyclists sprayed bullets at special branch personnel opposite to State Life building in Dera Ismail Khan.

Special Branch personnel Hayatullah was killed in the firing and the assailants fled the scene after committing the murder.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.

Police said that the incident seems to be an outcome of personal enmity. However, a case was registered into the incident and investigation was kicked off.