Sindh, KP assemblies complete tenures as clock strikes 12 today

KARACHI: The Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assemblies will complete their respective constitutional five-year tenures at 12 am on Monday, May 28, 2018.

The last session of the Sindh Assembly is scheduled to be chaired by Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, after which the 27-member cabinet will get together for an iftar cum dinner hosted by the Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah.

The last session will be preceded by a photo session and will include farewell speeches by the outgoing cabinet members.

Furthermore, CM Murad and Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Khawaja Izharul Hassan are expected to lock down on a name for the position of interim chief minister in a meeting to be held before the assembly’s tenure comes to a halt.

Local news sources report that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are contemplating between former chief secretary Ghulam Ali Shah Pasha and senior party leader Dr Qayoom Soomro as their top choices, while Ghous Ali Shah from Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F), Aftab Sheikh from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Justice (r) Amir Hani Muslim from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are other names under consideration.

The KP Assembly having decided on an interim CM already will proceed with a farewell session as per usual standard of procedure.

Moreover, the Balochistan Assembly will clock out on May 31.