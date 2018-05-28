Sindh govt to establish venture capital fund for youth

KARACHI: PPP government in Sindh, almost near completion to its term, has announced to establish a Youth Development Commission and a Venture Capital Fund for bulging population of youngsters.

Provincial Minister for youth affairs, Abid Hussain Bhayo addressing the launching ceremony of the province’s first ever youth policy said Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) headed by a young and charismatic leader and with a sizable number of young members is fully conscious of the needs of youngsters.

“Five percent seats will also be reserved for young people in local bodies,” he said mentioning that youth will be involved in decision-making at the municipal and provincial levels while community-service and volunteerism would also be promoted.

Through youth-led campaigns, inter-faith harmony will be encouraged, said the minister for youth affairs.

He on the occasion also announced that student unions will be revived and remodelled under the newly announced policy so as to promote pro-peace, women-friendly and student-centred activities on campus.

Bhayo claimed that seriousness of the PPP government in formulating the policy could be well gauged from the fact that technical support of reputable organizations was procured for its formulation.

The minister thanked NGO Bargad and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) along with Oxfam, RHRN and Civil Society Programme (CSSP) for the needed assistance.

He also expressed his gratitude to a number of other civil society, youth organizations and government bodies for spearheading the effort with specific reference to take-on-board youth leaders from across the province.

Bhayo reiterated that government is cognizant of the fast growing number of youngsters in the province as well as the country was, therefore, working towards radical changes that would transform their potential into a driver of growth for the province.