Security roughs up PML-N supporter who came to shake hands with Nawaz

LAHORE: A supporter of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who had attempted to shake hands with the supreme leader Nawaz Sharif was roughed up by members of his security detail at the party’s Youm-e-Takbeer event in Lahore on Monday.

In a video clipping, the man can be seen moving toward Nawaz and extending his hand. The security personnel then quickly circle the man and continued beating him. The supporter was manhandled despite Maryam Nawaz and the PML-N supremo asking the security officers to set him free.

لاہور: یوم تکبیر کی تقریب میں بےنظمی، ایک شخص نے پہلے نوازشریف سے ہاتھ ملانے کی کوشش کی، نوازشریف کی سیکیورٹی پر مامور اہل کاروں نے مشکوک شخص کو پکڑ کر پٹائی کردی pic.twitter.com/qLj87LFcrA — Geo News Urdu (@geonews_urdu) May 28, 2018

Maryam denounced the behaviour of the security officials, saying, “[The PML-N] supporters have a special relationship with their supremo.”

Later on, Nawaz and Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique met the man and apologised to him.

In March 2018, a day after ink was thrown on then Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif in Sialkot, a shoe was thrown at Nawaz Sharif in Lahore. FIR was lodged against the shoe-attacker who had chanted ‘Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah’ after committing the crime.