Road signs continue to lead commuters towards old airport

ISLAMABAD: Road signs across the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi continue to lead travelers towards the old Benazir Bhutto International Airport even though the new Islamabad International Airport (IIA) opened over a month ago, a local media outlet reported on Sunday.

Zero Point, Pehswar Morr, Rawat, Kutchery Chowk, Koral Chowk and Faizabad intersection are some of the locations where signs have not yet been replaced.

The failure of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to install new signboards risks misleading non-local residents.

“We changed the directions of five boards – particularly on Kashmir Highway, which includes on Zero Point and in G-9 and G-10,” said a senior officer at the CDA, adding that older signboards will be removed only after a tender is floated.

The official explained that it would be difficult to cover the old signs as that would require closing the road for traffic and that the problem can be resolved in a one swing once the tender produce is completed.

Currently, there is no available public bus service to accommodate passengers travelling to the new airport even as the metro bus track is incomplete.