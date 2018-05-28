Rain-thunderstorm likely at few places in upper Punjab, KP, GB

ISLAMABAD: Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds/duststorm is expected at few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours, while hot and dry weather to grip other parts of the country.

Very hot weather conditions to prevail in Sindh, South/Central Punjab, D.I.Khan, Sibbi, Makran divisions during this time

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country, an official of Met office told.

In last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot and upper Sindh, Makran, Sibbi, Sargodha.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Monday were: Turbat 50°C, Dadu, Jaccobabad, Moenjodaro, Sukkur, Padidan 49°C, Lasbella, Larkana, R.Y.Khan 48°C, Hyderabad 46°C, Faisalabad, Multan 45°C, Lahore 44°C, Peshawar 42°C, Islamabad 40°C, Muzaffarabad 38°C, Karachi 37°C, Quetta 35°C, Gilgit 34°C, Chitral 33°C and Murree 29°C.