Qaim Ali Shah pens heartfelt letter to Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan congratulating him on successfully bringing FATA into NWFP.

(Disclaimer: this is a work of fiction. Learn to take a joke; you’ll live longer.)

In a heartfelt gesture that has brought together people from across the political divide in genuine appreciation, former Chief Minister of Sindh, Qaim Ali Shah, has penned an emotional letter to Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan, congratulating him on the merger of Fata with NWFP.

“I would just like to say that I know you have been struggling towards this goal for a long time and I would like to congratulate you on this achievement” read the letter.

“As Chief Minister of Sindh, I believe in inter-provincial coordination and, I think we Chief Ministers need to stick together. So I would like to congratulate both you and the people of NWFP on this monumental achievement” he said.

“I know this has been a contentious issue, but I think this was long overdue and it was high time that we finally got around to doing this” it went on to say.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed among the media after the letter was released by the former Chief Ministers office as journalists scrambled to get clarifications.

“I had recently heard on the news that President Bush had left a letter for President Clinton before leaving office the other day. I thought exchanging letters would be a good idea between the countries Chief Ministers as well” he commented in response to media inquiries.

“I am, however, disappointed because he has not responded yet. But my staff is mentioning that he might be otherwise occupied” he went on to add.