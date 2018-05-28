Police foil bid to transport smuggled Iranian diesel/petrol to Karachi

KARACHI: The police foiled a bid to smuggle a huge quantity of Iranian diesel/petrol from Balochistan to Karachi and arrested the accused here on Monday.

According to details, a team of the police, during a snap checking in Manghopir, seized an oil tanker containing 30,000 litres of Iranian diesel/petrol.

According to the Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) spokesman, the smuggled Iranian diesel was being brought to Karachi from Turbat.

The police impounded the mini oil tanker along with smuggled Iranian diesel/pistol, arrested the accused and after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.