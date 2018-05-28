PM summons NSC meeting to discuss controversial book: reports

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Tuesday in which the book co-authored by former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief is likely to be discussed besides reviewing the implementation of FATA reforms, reported a private media outlet.

The meeting will also discuss the security of the state and border issues among other affairs. The top civilian and military leadership will ponder over the regional situation and issues pertaining to eastern and western borders of the country.

The meeting is summoned days after former premier Nawaz Sharif voiced his reservations over the book.

Speaking to journalists in Islamabad last week, Nawaz demanded that an emergency meeting of the NSC be summoned over the book written by Durrani. The former premier said a trustworthy national commission should be constituted to look over such matters.

Nawaz’s demand followed an earlier meeting of the NSC, which was called to discuss a controversial statement by the former premier on the 2008 Mumbai attacks.