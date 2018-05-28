Pakistan to purchase 30 attack helicopters from Turkey, AK party manifesto says

ANKARA: Pakistan has signed an agreement with Turkey to purchase 30 T129 ATAK attack helicopters, an election manifesto of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party said.

The T129 ATAK is designed by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) in collaboration with AgustaWestland and participated in a fly-past ceremony on March 23 Pakistan Day parade.

“ATAK helicopters, one of the most remarkable products of the national and original production model in the defence industry, have also paved the way for exports with its outstanding performance,” said a report by Daily Sabah.

“With the sales contract, the longstanding cooperation and bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey in the defense field gained a new dimension,” it added.

In addition to the purchase of attack helicopters, Pakistan also has plans to procure vessels from Turkey for the Pakistan Navy.